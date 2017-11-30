CLINTON COUNTY COMMON PLEASJOHN W. ‘TIM’ RUDDUCK, JUDGE

Friday, Dec. 1 — 8:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Tammy S. Barney, review unpaid financial obligations; 8:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Jordan T. St. John, sentencing; 8:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Jordan T. St. John (separate case from immediate prior listing), sentencing; and 8:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Jordan T. St. John (separate case from immediate two prior listings), sentencing.

9 a.m., State of Ohio v. Timothy I. Woods Sr., final pretrial; 9:30 a.m., Board of Commissioners v. Estate of Helen Foster, status; State of Ohio v. Lindsay J. Russell, motion to revoke community controls; 10 a.m., JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Quentin D. Dusseau, pretrial; 10 a.m., State of Ohio v. Danielle N. Bentley, pretrial; and 10 a.m., State of Ohio v. Danielle N. Bentley (separate case from immediate prior listing), pretrial.

10:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Billy J. Stone Jr., final pretrial / motions hearing; 10:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Ronald Glen Brooks, pretrial; 11 a.m., Emergency Physician Assoc. v. Theodore F. Routt, oral hearing on motion for default; 11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Nina M. Hoadley, pretrial; and 11 a.m., State of Ohio v. Casey Waits, motions hearing.

11:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Jeffrey S. Irvin, pretrial; 11:15 a.m., State of Ohio v. Vanessa N. Leeds, bond hearing; 11:30 a.m., State of Ohio v. Christopher B. Shyers, pretrial; 11:45 a.m., State of Ohio v. Terry A. King, pretrial / motions hearing; and 1:15 p.m., State of Ohio v. Tabitha E. Howard, pretrial.

1:30 p.m., You-Turn Recovery Docket (local drug court), public is invited to attend and encourage the participants, at the Common Pleas Courtroom on the third floor of the Clinton County Courthouse; and 1:30 p.m., State of Ohio v. Eldon Lamb, arraignment.

1:30 p.m., State of Ohio v. Christina M. McKinney, pretrial; 1:30 p.m., State of Ohio v. Christina M. McKinney (separate case from immediate prior listing), pretrial; and 1:30 p.m., State of Ohio v. Larry M. Whitlock, arraignment.