Falcons fire up for Canton

Clinton-Massie High School on Thursday night held an enthusiastic pep rally and send-off for the football team which will play in Saturday’s Ohio Division IV championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The event included the cheerleaders, band and flag corps, and of course the players and coaches. Head Coach Dan McSurley gave a rousing speech to the crowd. Also, there was a spirited game of tug-of-war between the freshman players and parents. The Falcons will depart from the high school at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0363.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0350.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0321.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0314.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0317.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0319.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0323.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0333.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0330.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0315.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0342.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0340.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0348.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0344.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0353.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0359.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0368.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0373.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0374.jpg