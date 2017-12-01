East Clinton FFA advances

The East Clinton FFA Parliamentary Procedure teams competed in the District 9 competition Thursday evening. The teams have to use parliamentary law and Robert’s Rules of Order to officially run a meeting. The advanced team of Ashley Kinner, Gracie McCarren, Taylor Boeckmann, Veronica brewer, Carlie Ellis and Logan McPherson placed third overall. The novice team of Holly Bernard, Carter Carey, Marci Ellis, Alexis Taylor, Maggie Mathews, Devon Slone, Trenton Garen and Quinten Tolle placed second overall, advancing to the state competition.

The East Clinton FFA Parliamentary Procedure teams competed in the District 9 competition Thursday evening. The teams have to use parliamentary law and Robert’s Rules of Order to officially run a meeting. The advanced team of Ashley Kinner, Gracie McCarren, Taylor Boeckmann, Veronica brewer, Carlie Ellis and Logan McPherson placed third overall. The novice team of Holly Bernard, Carter Carey, Marci Ellis, Alexis Taylor, Maggie Mathews, Devon Slone, Trenton Garen and Quinten Tolle placed second overall, advancing to the state competition. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_300204D8-.jpg The East Clinton FFA Parliamentary Procedure teams competed in the District 9 competition Thursday evening. The teams have to use parliamentary law and Robert’s Rules of Order to officially run a meeting. The advanced team of Ashley Kinner, Gracie McCarren, Taylor Boeckmann, Veronica brewer, Carlie Ellis and Logan McPherson placed third overall. The novice team of Holly Bernard, Carter Carey, Marci Ellis, Alexis Taylor, Maggie Mathews, Devon Slone, Trenton Garen and Quinten Tolle placed second overall, advancing to the state competition. Courtesy photo