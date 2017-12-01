Open House set for Greater Tomorrow Health

WILMINGTON — Greater Tomorrow Health welcomes you to join them for an open house celebrating their grand opening 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m.

Greater Tomorrow Health (GTH) is located at 2107 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Giveaways and refreshments will be available throughout the open house.

At GTH, experienced health practitioners and support staff are available on a non-appointment basis from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week to care for routine injuries and illnesses, including occupational healthcare needs and digital X-ray.

Learn more about GTH and their services at https://greatertomorrowhealth.com/ or by contacting 937-383-1040.

