Blan library adds streaming service Kanopy

BLANCHESTER — The popular on-demand video streaming service Kanopy is now available for free at Blanchester Public Library. With the motto of “thoughtful entertainment,” Kanopy provides access to more than 30,000 titles.

Adult library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films on demand instantly by visiting https://blanchester.kanopystreaming.com.

Blanchester Public Library patrons receive access to award-winning documentaries and acclaimed films, classic films, and educational titles, with collections from The Great Courses, The Criterion Collection and PBS among many others. Kanopy is available through a variety of devices and platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

“We are very excited to be able to offer Kanopy to our patrons,’’ said Library Director Chris Owens. “This is a great complement to the library’s DVD collection. We continue to look for new and exciting ways to best serve the Blanchester community.”

All of the titles include noncommercial public performance rights so educators are invited to show films in class. Teachers also may use Kanopy to easily grab clips of movies to show their students.

Library patrons will be able to check out seven titles per month through Kanopy. Once checked out, a film may be viewed an unlimited number of times within three days. More information about the service is available on the library’s website at http://blanlibrary.org.

For more information, visit or call the library at 937-783-3585.