Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 13. Au jus mix in bulk storage container missing label. Boxes of cobbler found on walk-in cooler floor. Box of ketchup and cup lids found stored next to open drain under soda fountain machine. Thermometer missing in front line cheese dispenser. Shelves in walk-in cooler damaged (blue paint peeling). Scale used to weigh product is rusty. Sanitizer dispensing system not able to create correct concentration for sanitizer solutions. Ice scoop stored on dry storage shelf. Icing debris on top of oven. Food splatter on wall next to trash near salad cooler and next to prep slicer. Jacket stored on dry storage shelf. Slices of dried tomato, debris, etc. found on floor of walk-in cooler. Dust accumulated on ceiling HVAC vents and ceiling light fixtures. Light bulb in ceiling fixture nonworking. Spray bottles of chemicals found stored above oven, dry storage shelf and in box of salt/pepper packets at front line.

Critical: Prepared ham and lettuce found with Sunday expiration labels. Salad date labels were incorrect. Cheese sauce, 133°F (front dispenser).

Follow-up: Dec. 11.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Nov. 17. Critical: Chili 102-120°F. Time written on lid indicated started 8:02 a.m.-10:02 a.m. Freezer below fries/nugget warmer station is nonfunctional. Bags of fries were in unit. Black residues found on inner guard and door of ice machine. Wet trays stored together at front hand sink station. Microwave had food debris in unit. Cheese splatter found next to microwave. Glass cleaner/hard surface cleaner is used after handling raw chicken. Drain at Coke machine is clogged/backing up. Drainage lines are not air-gapped. Water is pooing in cabinet/drain. Excess water on floor near unit.

Light in reach-in freezer nonworking. Dust accumulated on fan at drive-thru. Dust accumulated on HVAC ceiling vents in restrooms. Tile missing next to walk-in cooler entry. Wall covering is loose next to reach-in cooler.

Follow-up: Dec. 1.

• Clinton-Massie Elementary, 2380 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Nov. 17. No concerns at time of visit.

• Clinton-Massie Middle School, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Nov. 17. Light bulbs nonworking in coolers/freezers.

• Clinton-Massie High School, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Nov. 17. No concerns at time of visit.

• Elks Lodge #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Nov. 15. Level 2 food safety certification unavailable. Probe thermometer unavailable. Mop stored on floor next to mop sink. Floor in mop sink dirty.

Critical: Hoses from ice bin/soda system are down in floor drain. Air gap must be visible from end of hoses and drain to prevent back-up sewer contamination.

• Laurel Oaks cafeteria, 300 Oaks Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 9. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

• Clinton County Jail, 1645 Davids Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 9. Follow-up. Bologna is 45°F, sliced cheese is 44°F and milk is 44°F.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 7.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126 Cuba Pike, Midland, Nov. 21. Follow-up. There is no verification that any employee is Class II food safety certified. The spigot of the hand sink is loose and detached from counter.

Critical: In the refrigerator, the ham, pepperoni and shredded cheese, sliced cheese, sausage gravy, biscuits, etc. were not dated.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 19.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, Nov. 21. Follow-up. There is no employee who is Class II food safety certified. Counter top in front of hot bar is being held together with tape. (4th Notice.)

Critical: The following temperature violations were found: Chicken chunks 45°F, shredded cheese 43°F and blue cheese 43°F on cold top by hot bar.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 19.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, Nov. 21. Follow-up. Five violations have been corrected. Facility needs to provide equipment information on all new equipment in facility. Counter is coming off around the hand sink in the kitchen. All non-working equipment needs to be removed from the facility.

• The Outpost, 3992 SR 730, Wilmington, Nov. 21. Follow-up. One violation was corrected. There is no verification of any employee having a Class II certification.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg