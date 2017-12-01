Two dead after Powell Road shootings near in Highland Co. near New Vienna

HIGHLAND CO. — Two young men are dead Friday morning from gunshot wounds, one sustained during an armed home invasion and the other remaining a mystery, according to authorities.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told The (Hillsboro) Times-Gazette at the scene on Powell Road, west of SR 73, that a man was fatally shot after he allegedly broke into a Powell Road home around 7 a.m. Friday.

Barrera said the man was armed.

One of the two elderly occupants of the home, both of whom were also armed, allegedly shot the intruder, according to Barrera.

Later, when authorities responded to the scene, another man was found dead in a vehicle down the road, apparently from a gunshot wound, Barrera said.

According to Barrera, it appears as though both men were together before the incident.

Barrera also said a deputy had run the license plate from the vehicle in which the second body was found earlier Friday morning in Lynchburg after it appeared to be engaged in suspicious activity.

As of 11:15 a.m., Barrera said investigators were waiting on a search warrant to remove the body from the vehicle for further examination.

The occupants of the home were being interviewed by investigators.

