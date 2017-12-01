Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Drugs in vehicles

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:04 a.m. on Nov. 15, deputies stopped a vehicle for a marked lane violation on State Route 730. According to the report, deputies found the driver to be in possession of a bag with a powdery substance and drug paraphernalia.

• Deputies performed a traffic stop at 1:05 a.m. on Nov. 14 for a turn signal violation at the 1200 block of Cuba Road in Wilmington. According to the report, the Wilmington Police K9 unit responded and indicated on the vehicle, leading to a search. The female passenger admitted to concealing possible meth in “a body cavity.”

• At 6:54 p.m. on Nov. 12, deputies made contact with a subject who was in possession suspected drugs on Antioch Road in Wilmington. Deputies seized a clear plastic bag with a powder, according to the report.

• At 8 a.m. on Nov. 13, a 76-year-old Wilmington male advised there was property stolen from his garage after the suspect forced their way in. According to the report, a brown briefcase with electrical cords and a red medium-sized toolbox were stolen from the 1700 block of Stone Road.

• At 9 a.m. on Nov. 12, a 56-year-old Wilmington female reported her 2000 Chrysler Sebring was being driven by her daughter without permission.

• At 11:29 a.m. on Nov. 13, deputies responded to an alarm drop at a residence on Prairie Road in Wilmington. The report indicates there was forced entry through the front door. Nothing was reported stolen.

• Deputies arrested 54-year-old male from Lexington, Kentucky at 1:11 p.m. on Nov. 14 at a rest stop on Gano Road. According to the report, the suspect had a warrant out of Kentucky for non-support.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• James Harner, 32, of Cuba, was charged with alleged domestic violence and failure to comply.

• Charles Brooks, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia, aggravated drug possession, and aggravated drug trafficking.

