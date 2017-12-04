Rotary learns history of veterans memorial

WILMINGTON — Randy Riley recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on a recap of how the Clinton County Veterans Memorial was conceived and constructed.

In November 2005, Ray Souder and Cliff Rosenberger attended a Clinton County Commissioners meeting and expressed their concern that Clinton County had never dedicated a memorial that recognized military veterans from all branches of the service.

A work group was formed consisting of Souder, Rosenberger and then- County Commissioner Riley. Over the next several months, the group met with veterans’ groups throughout the county and they determined that a county memorial was needed.

The original three members of the group soon grew to many people and monthly meetings were held to determine the location, theme and general focus of the memorial. The group decided that the main theme of the memorial would be “letters to home” written by Clinton County veterans.

With the help of Dodds Monument President Eric Fogarty, Project Historian Jean Holmes and Artistic Director Steve Holland, the memorial became the tribute that the group envisioned.

Randy stated that he believes the memorial was divinely inspired and created. It was dedicated on Nov. 11, 2008 just three years after November 2005 meeting.

The memorial was paid for with 100-percent private donations. Bricks with veterans’ name are still sold today and are placed two times a year. All brick sales funds are used for the permanent maintenance of the memorial.

Randy Riley, left, with Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_riley-2-.jpg Randy Riley, left, with Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Courtesy photo