Murphy magic awaits at annual Christmas show

The many Murphy Kids await instruction from director Timothy Larrick during rehearsal for the Murphy Theatre Annual Christmas Show, which returns at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9; and at 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10. The show features local performers of all ages who will delight audiences and usher in Christmas magic. For more information visit www.themurphytheatre.org.

The many Murphy Kids await instruction from director Timothy Larrick during rehearsal for the Murphy Theatre Annual Christmas Show, which returns at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9; and at 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10. The show features local performers of all ages who will delight audiences and usher in Christmas magic. For more information visit www.themurphytheatre.org. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_IMG_8040.jpg The many Murphy Kids await instruction from director Timothy Larrick during rehearsal for the Murphy Theatre Annual Christmas Show, which returns at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9; and at 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10. The show features local performers of all ages who will delight audiences and usher in Christmas magic. For more information visit www.themurphytheatre.org. Courtesy photo