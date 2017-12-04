Deadline nears for APC scholarships

Each year the Antique Power Club of Clinton County, Inc. hopes to award five scholarships — one each to a graduate of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington and Blanchester high schools, and the fifth scholarship to be given to an eligible Antique Power Club member, member’s spouse, child or grandchild who has graduated from a high school outside of Clinton County.

Requirements for the scholarship also include:

1. Available to any second year, full-time college or technical school student (2017-18).

2. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a four-year college or two-year Technical School.

3. Applications must be postmarked no later than December 31, 2017.

For information concerning the scholarships, call Faye Mahaffey at 382-8963 or email fhmgarden@gmail.com.