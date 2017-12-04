Wilmington Police Department reports includes reports of unwanted texts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 9:08 p.m. on Nov. 21, a 24-year-old female contacted police saying she was receiving unwanted texts. She said she received the first one while she was outside her residence on West Truesdell Street smoking a cigarette. The message stated she was smoking her last cigarette. After she went inside, another text came asking why she went inside. The caller advised she knew of an app that allowed people to change their number and that it was interesting that whoever it was texting could see her. Authorities asked if she had any issues with her neighbors, she said she didn’t. The caller blocked the number and hadn’t received any other texts. Later, at 1:32 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a menacing report allegedly involving the same suspect at the 300 block of Charles Street. A 54-year-old female reported the suspect was making threats toward her sons and that he had been carrying a handgun.

• At 8:23 a.m. on Nov. 22, a 57-year-old male reported that he was receiving unwanted text messages from his 23-year-old daughter-in-law from Sardinia. The victim advised that she left her son and husband — the victim’s son — for drugs and had been gone for weeks. He had since taken his son and grandson in to help them out and now the suspect has been harassing him and his wife by phone and wishes for it to stop. Police got in contact with the suspect saying she needed to stop the harassing calls and texts.

• At 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 20, a 47-year-old Sabina woman reported menacing that occurred in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street. According to the report, she was dropping her son off to get on the bus with a female subject’s daughter when a 36-year-old Huber Heights male, who dated the female subject, yelled at her and allegedly tried to run her off the road. She said the suspect passed by her and yelled he was going to “kill her and get her sons, all her sons.” The victim stated she was frightened and believed he would do it or cause her and her family serious physical harm. She said her grandchildren and a 24-year-old female were with her. Police spoke with the assistant prosecutor who advised she would approve an aggravated menacing charge on the suspect pending the victim coming and writing a written statement. Police spoke with the 24-year-old female and another subject who advised the suspect had been acting crazy and appeared he had been using meth and been up for several days.

• At 8:54 a.m. on Nov. 20, a 20-year-old male called the police to report his red Diamond Back mountain bike was stolen from his residence at the 400 block of Elm Street.

• At 12:54 p.m. on Nov. 20, police responded to a vehicle accident on the 1600 block of Rombach Avenue. According to the report, a 64-year-old Wilmington male was traveling westbound on Rombach and ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Jamestown male who had the green light. No injuries were reported.

• Police assisted the Wilmington Fire Department on what was believed to be an overdose at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 22. Police arrived at Maple Ridge Drive and found it was not an overdose. A male subject said he used heroin three days ago and missed the vein and his arm was swelling. The subject was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

• At 1:47 p.m. on Nov. 23, a woman reported someone had been through her unlocked vehicle at her residence on West Truesdell Street and stole some items. The items stolen included medication, approximately $10 in change, and some pens.

• At 2:58 p.m. on Nov. 24, a 54-year-old male reported his LG L58VL phone and charger were stolen at the public library on North South Street.

• At 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 24, a 35-year-old Lebanon male reported he went to get money from the ATM at the bank on North South Street and he discovered his car driven by a 30-year-old Wilmington female was gone. Police made contact with the female who said she never stole the car, but moved the car because she was in an area where she couldn’t park, got turned around by the one-way streets, and she would meet him in the bank’s rear parking lot. According to the report, “she was very short and vague on the phone as if she didn’t want me to know where she was at.” The officer suspected she had a possible warrant and didn’t want police around. The officer responded to the parking lot with the male but the female didn’t show up. The officer called dispatch and asked them to contact her and give them an ETA. Dispatch called back saying she was not going to pick him up, cursed the dispatcher and hung up. The officer listened to the call playback which the female stated during the conversation, “You think you’re so slick” as if the police were trying to set her up. Police later ID’d the female who was wanted of Warren County. Police didn’t think she was going to come back. The male just wanted his car back and didn’t want to press charges. The vehicle was eventually found in the high school parking lot unoccupied with keys inside.

• At 3:43 a.m. on Nov. 26, police responded to the 300 block of West Sugartree Street in reference to gunshots being heard. A 36-year-old Huber Heights male is listed as a suspect.

• At 12:38 p.m. on Nov. 26, police responded to a theft report at the 300 block of West Locust Street. Police spoke to a 41-year-old male who said someone rummaged through his vehicle and took his wife’s pink and orange Vera Bradley wallet. The cards in the wallet were canceled. No damage was done to the car and it was believed the car was left unlocked by one of the victim’s kids when they went to get something from the vehicle the night before.

• At 2:52 p.m. on Nov. 26, police responded to the 200 block of South South Street on a theft report. A 67-year-old male reported his Stihl backpack leaf blower and a Bates bedspread were missing from his side porch.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Amber Casada, 34, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly making a false alarm to an emergency agency and persistent disorderly conduct.

• Jessi Fannin, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Christopher Miller, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal damaging/endangering, breaking and entering, resisting arrest, illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing criminal tools for felony use.

• Timothy Taylor Jr., 34, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Dalton Fulton, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Larry Nunley, 47, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged intoxicated and persistent disorderly conduct.

• Danny Pack Jr., 52, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass and intoxicated and persistent disorderly conduct.

• Carter Nichols, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and illegal use/possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Lucus Fahrubel, 24, of Clarksville, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Devon Curtis, 25, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Ashley Diaz, 31, of Wilmington, was charged with an alleged marked lane violation.

• Beau Fisher, 28, of Bowersville, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Zacharie Morgan, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly failing to appear on a theft charge.

• Christopher Alexander, 31, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged probation violation.

• Douglas Buell, 38, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly receiving stolen property.

• Alisha Creamer, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with two counts of alleged child endangerment.

• Heather Winters, 30, of Washington Court House, was charged with allegedly failing to appear on a theft charge.

• Tammy Jordan, 34, of Greenfield, was charged with alleged marijuana possession and expired plates.

• Kelly Baugh, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct.

