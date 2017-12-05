Wilmington man goes back to prison after two Clinton County burglaries

WILMINGTON — A local defendant did not report to his supervision officer upon completing a relapse program, and within a week he burglarized two residences of his family members.

As a result of these and other factors, Justin David Camp, 37, of Wilmington, saw a term of community controls revoked and he received a 36-month prison term at a sentencing hearing in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. Because he already has served 909 days either in prison, jail or STAR in the three cases and received time credit for them toward the prison term, he is facing months rather than years of further incarceration.

The original case stemmed from Camp’s December 2014 actions of fleeing a police officer who had signaled for him to stop his vehicle — a 2001 Honda van — that had been reported as stolen from Speedway in Wilmington.

An affidavit at the time by police stated that during a pursuit of the Honda van, a deputy saw the vehicle go through a stop sign at State Route 134 while traveling about 80 mph. The van was stopped by cruisers near Airborne Road.

Camp received a three-year prison term in that case. As part of the negotiated settlement in the matter, prosecution said it would not object to an early release from prison provided Camp had a positive record in prison.

After about 17 months imprisonment he was released from prison, with participation at the STAR Community Justice Center one of the conditions of his release.

Camp later violated community control and was ordered to successfully complete the STAR Relapse Program, which he completed between May 10 and July 19, 2017. But afterward he neverreported as directed to his supervision officer, stated court papers.

He later pled guilty to having committed two burglaries on July 25, 2017. And the next day, on July 26, he was in Clinton Memorial Hospital after an overdose, according to court papers.

The separate burglaries were at his father’s residence and at the residence of his grandmother. A law enforcement affidavit stated Camp admitted he knew his grandmother was in the hospital at the time.

At his grandmother’s, he took jars containing change. At his father’s place he took a key to a 1995 GMC Jimmy pickup truck and used the vehicle without permission.

In sentencing Camp to return to prison, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck noted Camp’s behavior in the cases and his “very high” risk of being a repeat offender as reflected in his score in the Ohio Risk Assessment Report.

In an unrelated sentencing at the common pleas courtroom, Corie J. Williams, 30, of Blanchester, saw her term of community controls revoked and an 18-month prison term pronounced. The original charge and conviction was for illegal possession or assembly of chemicals to make meth.

In a court paper, Rudduck stated Williams has completed River City programming and also was admitted to the You-Turn Recovery Docket (local drug court), “but continued to violate court orders.”

Moreover, Williams has a pending drug trafficking case in Brown County, the judge stated.

She was removed from the You-Turn Recovery Docket in May 2017 for reportedly failing to show up for drug testing four times and for not reporting to the Adult Probation Department.

She used meth according to Dec. 14, 2016 drug test results.

Williams attended River City programming following a felony drug abuse conviction in Warren County.

