English Club celebrates Christmas

The English Club members recently walked into a silver and gold-decorated celebration held at the Wilmington First Christian Church.

Hostesses for the event were Daphne Blackburn, Donna Barnhart and Barbara Davis. Each member received a loaf of fruitcake and a handmade gold and silver angel. The 18 members and one guest enjoyed a festive lunch served by McCoy’s Catering.

The members had brought mittens, gloves, hats and scarves to be given to the Clinton County Health District. The items will be placed on a Christmas tree at that location for clients to take what they need from the tree.

Jane Walker and Jean Singleton were the December birthday celebrants. Nancy Ehas was introduced by Donna Barnhart as the day’s speaker.

Mrs. Ehas is the director of the Wilmington Public Library. She has served in that position for approximately 13 years and will be retiring in March. Mrs. Ehas shared her “picks” of winter reads from fiction through nonfiction.

She highlighted the December schedule of events to be held at the library in December. There is something for everyone, regardless of age. There are 250 libraries in Ohio funded through the State of Ohio. This is approximately 50 percent of our libraries’ budget. The other 50 percent is received through a local 1-mill tax. A question and answer time was enjoyed.

A business meeting was called to order by President Jean Singleton following the presentation. She thanked the hostesses and McCoy’s Catering. Roll call was taken by members answering a Christmas wish they had wanted. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were given.

Club members voted to make a cash donation to our local HoHo Shop. The Sunshine report was given.

The club will not meet again until March 2018. The hostesses will be Avonelle Williams and Nancy Williams.

