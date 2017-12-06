UPDATED: WPD pursuit results in two juveniles arrested for stealing car

WILMINGTON — Wilmington police officers involved in a Tuesday morning foot pursuit apprehended and arrested two juveniles they say stole a car in Indiana.

A pursuit of the juveniles was begun in the Cincinnati area by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to Lt. Stan Jordan of the OSHP Wilmington Post.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart for suspicious activity involving a couple of juveniles, according to WPD Chief Duane Weyand.

“Upon arrival they were found to be leaving in a car registered out of Indiana. The car was reported stolen,” he said. “Officers tried to stop the car and the vehicle fled the lot and a pursuit was engaged. The car drove into a field just off SR 73 South” where it was abandoned.

After a short foot pursuit the two juveniles were apprehended, Weyand said.

“Our thanks to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and a local farmer for lending his ATV to help chase the kids down in a field,” he said. “It turns out the two stole the keys to the car from their school teacher who left the keys on her desk. They left school mid-day and stole the car.”

Both juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were taken into custody. Both are from the Evansville, Indiana area.

