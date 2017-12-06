Home heating help is available

WILMINGTON — The Home Energy Assistance Program’s 2017-18 Winter Crisis Program began Nov. 1.

To receive assistance the household must be at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty guidelines as follows: Household Size & 12-Month Income: 1- $21,105; 2- $28,420; 3- $35,735; 4- $43,050; 5- $50,365; 6- $57,680.

The applicant must also have a disconnect notice or have 25 percent or less of bulk fuel. Applicants will need to bring: Proof of household income for the past three months or 12 months (if no income call the office to see what is required), social security cards and/or birth certificates for all household members, identification, and heating/electric bills.

For more information, call 937-382-1234 or visit Community Action at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. They do not accept appointments; however since they can only process so many applications a day, they hand out numbers. Once all the numbers are handed out they are full for the day and will start again the following business day.