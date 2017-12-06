Set for a merry recycled Christmas

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently held a Holiday Awards Ceremony to honor the students who placed first in the 2017 Recycled Christmas Ornament Contest.

Students in grades kindergarten through fifth were asked to make tree ornaments out of recycled or recyclable materials and were encouraged to make their ornament at home with help from family members.

The students first submitted their ornament in their classroom contest where one winner was selected from each participating homeroom. The winning classroom ornaments were then judged by the Clinton County Commissioners to find the top ten winners for the county.

The classroom winners were awarded various recycled-content prizes.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5 the 10 winning students along with their families, teachers, principals and members of the community gathered at the Clinton County Courthouse to be formally recognized.

The group of about 85 observed as each county winner placed his/her winning ornament on the courthouse Christmas tree. Clinton County Commissioners Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods, and Solid Waste District representatives Jeff Walls and Mark Michael, presented the winners with their awards and invited guests for refreshments following the program.

Jeff Walls, SWMD Coordinator, informed the guests that this year’s contest was a huge success, having 78 different homeroom classes participate in the annual competition.

Ornaments from both the classroom winners and county winners are on display in the Clinton County courthouse through the holiday season.

The 10 county winners, with their schools and grades, are:

• Grayson Goldschmidt, Kindergarten, Putman Elementary

• Elijah Burlile, First grade, Putman Elementary

• Brooklyn Jones, First grade, Putman Elementary

• Camryn Vogel, Second grade, Putman Elementary

• Cayden Krekeler, Second grade, Putman Elementary

• Justin Scarberry, Third grade, East End Elementary

• Logan Waldren, Fourth grade, Blanchester Intermediate School

• Abigail Prater, fourth grade, New Vienna Elementary

•Sammy McEntire, fifth grade, Blanchester Intermediate School

• Nyah Migal, Fifth grade, Clinton-Massie Elementary

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_group.jpg Sammy McEntire with Commissioner Kerry Steed. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_Sammy-McEntire-and-Kerry.jpg Sammy McEntire with Commissioner Kerry Steed. County Commissioner Brenda Woods with Cayden Krekeler. County Commissioner Brenda Woods with Cayden Krekeler. Logan Waldren with Commissioners Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods. Logan Waldren with Commissioners Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods.