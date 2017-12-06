Wilmington FFA on the road, travel to national event, OSU

The Wilmington FFA departed from Wilmington High School after school on a November Friday bound for Columbus and Ohio State University.

The chapter arrived to Ohio Stadium — “The Shoe” — and toured the field as well as other parts of the stadium.

Chapter members were able to see the inside of the recruitment room as well, and some members were even given the chance to see the renowned marching band practicing.

Members took plenty of pictures and were also able to get some with OSU’s mascot, Brutus.

The chapter then departed from the stadium and made their way to the hockey arena. Once arriving, students got food and took their seats to watch OSU take on Notre Dame.

It was a great bonding activity for everyone.

In late October the Wilmington FFA departed for Indianapolis for the 90th annual National FFA Convention.

Students who attended the trip are always vspecifically chosen — requirements include the student’s participation in the FFA chapter, good academic standings in school, and other aspects such as leadership qualities and hard work.

Students attended many exciting events; they got the chance to go-kart, go to a Rascal Flatts concert, see Laila Ali speak, go to the Indianapolis Mall, attend many sessions, tour Purdue University’s agricultural campus, attend Buckeye Bash, and much more.

After a few long, busy days, Wilmington FFA then headed home to Ohio. The trip was a memory many are never going to forget.

The Wilmington FFA attended the 90th annual convention in Indianapolis. The Wilmington FFA attended the 90th annual convention in Indianapolis. Courtesy photos Wilmington club members in their FFA best at the convention in Indianapolis. Wilmington club members in their FFA best at the convention in Indianapolis. Courtesy photos At Ohio State with Brutus Buckeye are, from left, Madison Gilbert, Mariah Knowles, Mason Snyder, Doug Eastes, Cameron Tucker, Joey Bush, Cody Davis, and Bradeanna Arehart. At Ohio State with Brutus Buckeye are, from left, Madison Gilbert, Mariah Knowles, Mason Snyder, Doug Eastes, Cameron Tucker, Joey Bush, Cody Davis, and Bradeanna Arehart. Courtesy photos Members of the Wilmington FFA on the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Members of the Wilmington FFA on the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Courtesy photos