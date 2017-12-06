Veterans ensure flags for all at WHS

Wilmington High School Social Studies teachers accepted new flags from the veterans of American Legion Post 49 on Tuesday during the high school’s staff meeting. The presentation was made after Principal Stephanie Walker discovered some of the classrooms didn’t have flags.

From left, Post Commander Greg Gray, Adjutant Brady Stevens, Social Studies teacher Jennifer Hatfield, Sgt. At Arms Mike Sutton, , Social Studies teachers Jeff Stevenson, Dillon Oney, Doug Cooper, and Zachary Black.