MHRS earns Culture of Quality certification

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRS), the board of mental health and addiction services for the two-county area, has received a three-year Culture of Quality Peer Certification.

This is the second three-year certification for MHRS. It was last awarded in 2014.

The certification, the result of a two-day survey evaluating the board’s conformance with Culture of Quality (COQ) standards, including public affairs/education & community relations, risk management and maintenance, human resources, mission and program, governance, ethics, and board finance and operation.

The COQ is a collaborative effort of the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities (OACBHA) and member boards. It is designed to enhance quality, promote statewide consistency and demonstrate accountability of board operations while retaining each board’s autonomy in the local areas they serve.

About MHRS

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRS) is the local board of mental health and addiction services for residents of Warren and Clinton Counties. MHRS plans, funds and monitors services and programs for residents with mental health and addiction issues.

The board contracts with agencies to provide services and programs that help individuals, families and others affected by mental illness and addiction. For more information, visit the MHRS website at mhrsonline.org.