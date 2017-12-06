No Power Show Ohio in 2018, but new one may come to Wilmington

There will be no annual Power Show Ohio for 2018.

Power Show Ohio was first held in 1971 and usually happens each January at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The final year, the 47th, was held in January, according to Dennis Alford, show manager.

Declining attendance was blamed for the decision to end the show.

In his letter to vendors, Alford thanked the exhibitors for their support. “We have been privileged to have been able to work with you,” he wrote.

At its peak, the show drew around 20,000 people, Alford said in media reports. The past few years, however, attendance was between 10,000-12,000. At the show in January, several vendors complained to Rural Life Today about low attendance and foot traffic at their exhibits, and speculated that the show this year might be the last one.

The decision was made by board members of the United Equipment Dealers Association and plans are underway for a new show that will focus on lawn and rural equipment.

That show, known as the Lawn and Rural Equipment Expo, is being planned for Dec. 7-8, 2018 at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington.