Blan FFA Parli-Pro teams compete

The Blanchester FFA chapter participated in the Parliamentary Procedure career development event at the sub-district contest held at Miami Trace High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The advanced team competed and placed fourth out of six teams. The team’s members are Brighton Morris, Lilly Tedrick, Jillian Richardson, Thomas Black, Audrey Heitzman, and Erin Wilson.

The novice team competed and placed second out of three teams. The team’s members are Destiny Waldron, Ashleigh Osborn, Caili Baumann, Noelani Tangonan, Madison Pembelton, Madison Wells, Makenna Maddix and Olivia Caplinger.

The novice team advanced to the district contest on Thursday, Nov. 30 at East Clinton High School and placed third, 29 points from advancing to state. Congratulations to everyone!

The Advanced Parli-Pro Team, from left: front, Chair Brighton Morris and Secretary Lilly Tedrick; second row, Erin Wilson and Tommy Black; third row, Audrey Heitzman and Jillian Richardson. Courtesy photos The Novice Parli-Pro Team, from left: front, Co-chair Destiny Waldron; second row, Secretary Noelani Tangonan andReporter Olivia Caplinger,; third row, Member Madison Pembleton and Treasurer Makenna Maddix,; fourth row, Co-chair Ashleigh Osborn and Student Advisor Maddie Wells; and fifth row, Sentinel Caili Baumann. Courtesy photos