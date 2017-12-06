Wilmington police reports: From drug houses to stolen Rice Krispies treat

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to the 600 block of Elm Street to assist the fire department. The report does not specify what the call was for but authorities seized multiple drug-related items as evidence. According to the report, they seized a mason jar with residue, two grinders with residue, a digital scale with residue, a large water bong with residue, a propane torch lighter, eight marijuana brownies, and a hookah with marijuana residue.

• At 1:14 p.m. on Dec. 1, police assisted Children Services in the removal of juveniles from the 500 block of North Wood Street. According to the report, police seized multiple drug-related items from the residence as evidence. The items seized include two glass meth pipes, a glass bubble meth pipe, a metal marijuana pipe, and a homemade marijuana bubbler.

• At 10:43 a.m. on Nov. 27, a 53-year-old male told police that his office had received multiple rude phone calls from an unknown male. Authorities tried to reach the number given to them but their calls kept going straight to voicemail. Eventually, police made contact with a male subject who alleged he worked at Publishers Clearing House. The suspect advised he did call the victim’s office and stated, “That the person he talked to at the office was probably a prostitute.” The office requested he give his real information and the suspect stated “some choice things” about the officer’s mother. The suspect continued “rambling about laws and jurisdiction” and stated that since the officer asked politely he would stop calling the victim’s office. The officer called the victim’s office, stated that the suspect would most likely call again and to just block his number.

• Police responded to a store on West Locust Street in response to a shoplifting report at 11:23 a.m. on Nov. 27. According to the report, an unknown male subject took a Rice Krispies treat without paying. The owner said the suspect and another male came in with a 40-year-old female, who the owner believes wasn’t involved in the incident. Police reviewed security footage but couldn’t get enough detail for facial identification on the suspect. Police spoke with the female subject who said she only knew the two males as “Shaggy” and “Peanut.” She advised they asked her for a ride and she told them she’d give them one for a pack of cigarettes. She said they walked away westbound and didn’t know where they were going, she stated they never said where they wanted a ride to. The female said she would pay for what “Shaggy” took.

• At 9:32 p.m. on Dec. 1, while on patrol an officer observed a vehicle traveling east on East Main Street and made a sudden left onto North Walnut Street. The officer observed the vehicle didn’t have a working license plate light. The officer activated her overhead lights and the vehicle continued. The vehicle turned right in the alley behind the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the report, the officer turned on the spotlight and observed the driver, a 27-year-old Sabina male, reaching around the vehicle “in a manner that would lead the average person to think he was concealing something.” The vehicle then continued to the parking lot of a restaurant on East Main Street before stopping. The officer advised why he was stopped, the driver said he didn’t know the light was out. A drug-sniffing K9 was called and a bag of marijuana was found in the driver’s pocket. A marijuana pipe was also found in the vehicle. The driver was summonsed into court for marijuana possession. The driver was given a verbal warning about the plate light and drug paraphernalia.

• At 9:13 a.m. on Nov. 27, a 35-year-old Sabina female reported an alleged child abuse incident involving her children at the 200 block of Prairie Avenue.

• At 2:05 a.m. on Nov. 28, a 59-year-old male reported his satellite radio was stolen from his residence at the 400 block of West Locust Street.

• Police received a report that some students at the middle schools brought in a drink that contained cough syrup at 3:06 p.m. on Nov. 28.

• While on patrol at 3:19 p.m. on Nov. 28, an officer heard two female subjects at the 300 block of East Locust Street arguing and cursing. According to the report, a 43-year-old female from Hitchcock, Texas then threw an item at the other female, a 34-year-old from Dayton, missing her and striking the street causing glass to break across the street almost hitting the officer’s cruiser. The officer immediately activated his lights and blocked the right lane and alley to prevent anyone from getting close until the scene was secured. The Texas female fled on foot, according to the report, but was apprehended by another officer and brought back to the scene. During the investigation, both subjects were issued disorderly conduct citations. It was discovered the Texas female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

• At 6:59 p.m. on Nov. 28, a 52-year-old female reported that her sunglasses were stolen from her unlocked vehicle at the 100 block fo Sparta Avenue.

• Police responded to a theft report at the 400 block of North Walnut Street at 12:05 p.m. on Nov. 29. The report doesn’t list what items were stolen.

• Police responded to a possible breaking and entering at the 300 block of Columbus Street at 3 p.m. on Nov. 29. Nothing was listed as stolen.

• At 6:57 p.m. on Nov. 29, police responded to the 400 block of Westfield Drive in Wilmington on the report of two accidents and a fight. No further details were listed in the report.

• At 7:41 p.m. on Nov. 29, police arrested a juvenile on a warrant at the 1-99 block of Reba Drive.

• At 10:21 a.m. on Nov. 30, a 65-year-old male reported his Schwinn 3-speed bike was stolen from his garage at the 800 block of Williams Drive.

• At 1244 p.m. on Nov. 30, a business on the 900 block of South South Street reported a breaking and entering. The report lists nothing stolen.

• At 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, police received a call from a business at the 100 block of North South Street saying a male subject entered their business on Nov. 29 stating he was with Vectren and that the business owned them $300 or their gas would be shut off. The caller advised that the male didn’t identify himself and they advised him the gas was paid up. They said that while the suspect was inside he kept looking around instead of really speaking with them. The suspect was described as wearing a safety vest and hard hat. The caller further advised they had contacted Vectren and they advised they didn’t have employees going door to door.

• At 2 a.m. on Dec. 1, police responded to the 400 block of Clark Street on the report of a 16-year-old male taking items from his father’s room and leaving the residence. According to the report, the juvenile’s 40-year-old father said the juvenile left between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. and ransacked his room, taking one pair of shoes.

• A two-vehicle accident occurred on Rombach Avenue between the Ohio Highway Patrol Post and Denver Park at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 1. A citation was issued to a juvenile operator, according to the report.

• At 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 2, a juvenile was charged with marijuana possession and driving under suspension. The incident took place at the 1100 block of South South Street.

• At 9:46 a.m. on Dec. 2, police responded to a death at the 500 block of Howard Street. A 33-year-old female was listed as deceased. Police seized a makeshift marijuana pipe as evidence.

• Police responded to a restaurant on Fairway Drive at 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 2 in reference to a 27-year-old male who believed his wife was with another man at the restaurant. The restaurant manager said he couldn’t give information on patrons. The suspect said he was going to come to the restaurant and cause a scene, and possibly overturn tables and such. Police responded and spoke to the manager and said the 30-year-old wife was with her parents. Police were advised that the husband was in Texas.

• At 8:52 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 79-year-old female reported to police she left her purse in the lobby of her residence at the 200 block of Prairie Avenue and when she got it back there were items missing from it. The report lists a $50 Peebles gift card, a Peebles credit card, a Kohl’s credit card, $100 in a Peoples Bank envelope, and a green change purse with $10 in change as stolen.

• At 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 23-year-old female reported her food stamp card was taken from her residence at the 1-99 block of Reba Drive. A 26-year-old Lebanon female is listed as a suspect.

• At 9:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, police received a report of a 21-year-old male using a motor vehicle without permission. The report lists that the incident took place at the 300 block fo Charles Street.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Bruce Rheinscheld, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Erica Johnson, 39, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged complicity.

• Kyle Whitley, 27, of Hillsboro, was charged with allegedly receiving stolen property.

• Lacie Whitley, 24, of Hillsboro, was charged with alleged theft.

• Christopher Hoffer, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Christopher Anspach, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

• Allison Flora, 21, of St. Paris, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Zachary Hislope, 26, of New Vienna, was charged with alleged marijuana possession.

• Michael Zugg, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Jeffrey Allen, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession and illegal use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heather Sheets, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug instrument possession.

• Samuel Morgan, 20, of Sabina, was charged with alleged illegal use/possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

• Jeffrey Bell, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Deseree Bell, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574