Snowy Owl here for snowy days?

This Snowy Owl, far south of its native habitat in the Arctic tundra, was recently photographed atop a house in New Vienna. According to ohioanimalcompanion.or, for many years they were only spotted in Ohio near Lake Erie, but in recent years more have been seen throughout the state as they extend their hunting ground.

