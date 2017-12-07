Posted on by

Barn fire in Sabina


The Sabina Fire Department responded to a small barn fire at a residence on Luttrell Road around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Sabina Fire Chief Chuck Gaskins said the fire was quickly extinguished and only did damage to one end of the barn. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, according to Gaskins.


