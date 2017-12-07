Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 20. Bottles of sauces, crunch topping, etc. missing labels. Door seal damaged on frappe reach-in cooler. Container holding bacon was cracked/damaged. Splatter observed on soda fountain and Icee machine in dining area. Grease accumulations on top of fry warmer holder. Food debris accumulated under lid of salad prep cooler. Prep sink had pickles and ketchup splatter in area. Sticker residues observed on clean containers. Plumbing under 3-sink is leaking. Water is collecting into pan and accumulating on floor. At arrival to facility, back kitchen door was propped open. Employee handwash sign missing in men’s restroom. General food debris accumulated on floors/mats/corners of walls/floors of facility, walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, behind ice machines, etc. 3-sink has crack and repaired with tape. Treads entering walk-in freezer peeling. Broom and dust pan stored between soda machine and ice cream machine. Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable.

Critical: Pie 52°F, thermometer 50°F (reach-in cooler next to Icee machine). Several food items (ham, cheese, bacon, mayo, etc.) were past time expiration and/or not marked with time. Cycle logs for heat treatment dispensing freezer unavailable. Person in charge unable to display cycle info on unit and temperature of hoppers. Observed headsets on prep surface at sandwich stations.

Follow-up: Dec. 18.

• Streber’s Market, 299 N. South St., New Vienna, Nov. 22. Five violations have been corrected. The following items were outdated: Streber’s salad, sandwiches (Nov. 21), chicken noodles (Nov. 21), pumpkin mousse (Nov. 21), chicken thighs (Nov. 21), provolone cheese (Nov. 12) and three containers of 1-percent milk (gallons) Nov. 8. CoffeeMate creamers were dated to be discarded on Nov. 17 and Nov. 20. There was a cup collecting water in the deli cooler. Lots of ice on the condenser lines of the walk-in freezer. (2nd Notice.) Shelves of the walk-in cooler are rusted and covered with paper. Vector light stored on shelf with single-service items. Three mops stored in buckets in dry storage.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 20.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 N, Wilmington. Nov. 29. Critical: There are coffee filters stored under hand sink. In the CoffeeMate creamer dispenser, whole milk dated Nov. 20, Half & Half Nov. 10 and whole milk Nov. 10. In the walk-in cooler there were open packages of hot dogs, sausages and taquitos that were not dated. (All 3 were corrected.) Ice chutes on the soda machine: insides were dirty. Inside of the ice maker in back room was dirty.

The inside of the bottom microwave: the top was coming out of the unit. Two lights out in the dry storage area. There were dry sheets and trash on floor under soda boxes in dry storage area. Floor was dirty in walk-in cooler unit out in the store.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 29. Follow-up. Four violations have been corrected. Thank you! There is no verification that anyone at his facility is Class II food safety certified.

• Duchess Shoppe, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 29. Follow-up. Critical: The food on the cart that is in walk-in cooler: two packages of ham and two packages of lettuce are not dated.

The Formica covering on cabinet doors under soda fountain is broken. Caulking behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Floor of walk-in cooler is dirty and has trash on it.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 20.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center 1272, Wilmington, Nov. 28. All previous violations have been corrected! Thank you.

• Subway (inside WalMart), 2825 SR 73 S, Wilmington, Nov. 28. Three violations have been corrected. Thank you! There is ice on floor of walk-in freezer. There is still come black mildew along wall of 3-compatment sink, prep sink and hand sink. Some of the caulking has been removed already. Cove molding along the wall is broken by doorway to prep area.

• Food Mart, 149 W. Washington St., Sabina, Nov. 22. Follow-up. There is no thermometer in the Habco cooler. Four nonworking lights in walk-in cooler and two nonworking lights in the 7-Up cooler. There is a lot of trash and boxes in back room and by back door. Broken counter top by soda machine and underneath Starbucks cooler. Several pieces of nonworking equipment.

