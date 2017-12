Case at Beech Grove FWB

Evangelist Tim Case will be the guest speaker at the Beech Grove FWB church on Sunday, Dec. 10 in both the 10:45 a.m. and the 6 p.m. services. Special singer Darryl Hamilton will provide the music for the evening.

Everyone is welcome to attend this special worship service at the church at 3124 SR 730, Wilmington.