Murphy Christmas Show a family affair

Becky, Josh, Amanda and Danni Riley wouldn’t think of not being in the Murphy Theatre’s Annual Christmas Show.

Becky started dancing and singing in the annual show when she was 25. After getting married and having a child, Becky returned to the cast in 2006 and has been one of the Murphy Singers ever since.

Becky’s step-daughter, Amanda, started in the Kids Choir, and she has been in six shows. Becky’s daughter Danni has been in the Christmas Show since she was four. Becky also doubles as Timothy Larrick’s Assistant Director.

Becky’s husband Josh has worked backstage during the shows and also helps the tech crew.

When asked why Becky participates, she breaks into a smile and tears well up in her eyes: “It is so much fun. You feel the love of community and the incredible experience of performing on the stage of the Murphy Theatre. It is such a bonus to be with my family.”

Josh said, “It is an extreme amount of work! All fun and the chaos back stage makes it even more fun. Having this opportunity in this community in this theatre is rewarding. We are so lucky. Watching my family and the rest of the performers who volunteer so much time, it’ss worth every bit of it!”

Becky’s beloved memory is being able to stand in the wings and watch her girls perform and seeing all the kids grow up on the Murphy stage.

The Hamiltons

Craig Hamilton hasn’t performed since he was in third grade. His children, Marian, age 8 and Shepherd, age 10, have been performing in the Annual Murphy Christmas show for a few years.

Usually Craig stays home while Aileen would bring the kids to rehearsals. This year, Craig’s kids begged him to participate.

Craig is an engineer and is way out of his comfort zone with performing. However, after rehearsing, he is starting to feel comfortable on stage as a Murphy Singer.

Shepherd said, “I am so excited that dad is in the show, I get to spend quality time with him.”

The Murphy Theatre Annual Christmas Show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9; and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10. For more information, stop by the box office, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.

The Murphy Christmas show is an annual event — including for the Riley family. The Murphy Kids are always entertaining at the annual event. The Murphy Singers perform at a past Christmas show at the Murphy. The violins from years past at the Christmas show at the Murphy Theatre.