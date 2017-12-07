Father, son facing felony charges

WILMINGTON — A father and son appeared separately in Clinton County Commons Pleas Court this month after being apprehended by local authorities in September.

Timothy Woods Sr. and Timothy Woods Jr. both executed a statutory speedy trial waiver and both have a final pretrial set for Dec. 20.

Woods Jr., 23, faces two charges of receiving stolen property, a felony four offense, and one charge of having a weapon while under disability, a felony three offense.

His father, 52, faces those three charges plus a failure to comply charge, a felony three offense.

The father and son face charges in relation to an incident in September that started when a sheriff’s deputy said he observed the two in a vehicle acting in a suspicious manner on U.S. 68 South. When the deputy and another attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver turned into a private property and struck a tree. Both suspects allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby cornfield.

While the two weren’t apprehended after an extensive search, they were later tracked down the next day to a residence on South Wall Street in Wilmington.

“A short time later both suspects exited the rear of the home being surveilled, at which time they again attempted to elude officers. The suspects were last seen at the rear of an abandoned South Wall Street residence,” said Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional units and officers from the Wilmington Police Department responded, and set up a perimeter around the abandoned house. A search of the house resulted in the apprehension of both suspects without incident.

During the incidents, two reported stolen firearms were located, one out of Washington Court House and one out of Wilmington.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_Court-News_cmyk.jpg Timothy Woods Jr. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_Wood-Jr..jpg Timothy Woods Jr. Timothy Woods Sr. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_Wood-Sr..jpg Timothy Woods Sr.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

