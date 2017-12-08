Government won’t pursue ex-quarterback’s retirement funds

In this Thursday, Sept 15, 2011 file photo, Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter listens as Judge Timothy Horton reads him his sentence in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio. The government is going after retirement funds for Schlichter, an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who’s serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam, File)
COLUMBUS (AP) — The government says it’s dropping plans to go after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who’s serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says 57-year-old Art Schlichter owes more than $2.2 million from judgments against him in two separate criminal cases.
Federal prosecutors had sought money in Schlichter’s two NFL retirement funds, but said Thursday they’ve determined Schlichter doesn’t have money in the funds.
Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges. Prosecutors say he promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.
It’s unclear who’s representing Schlichter. A former attorney said he wasn’t familiar with the government’s request.
