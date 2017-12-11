Groups envision a community garden

WILMINGTON — Several area organizations are interested in creating a community garden for Wilmington. Groups currently involved are County Master Gardeners, Wilmington Parks and Recreation, Clinton County Health Department, the Farmers Market, and the WIC program.

The purpose of this garden is to provide an area where individuals and groups can learn how to grow, cook, and eat fresh produce.

The garden’s “vision” includes individuals and groups participating in planting and maintaining, as well as receiving shares of produce. The proposed opening of the garden is Spring 2018, and the location is Galvin Park.

Interested members of the community are invited to a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 in the Kirk Room at the Wilmington Public Library.