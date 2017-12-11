One car strikes 3 vehicles, shutting down SR 73 west of Wilmington

A stretch of State Route 73 West in Clinton County was shut down Monday after a series of collisions involving four vehicles.

There are no serious injuries reported in the incident, which occurred about 6:15 a.m. Monday.

The highway was shut down for about three hours, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Duzan.

The early morning traffic had slowed down due to a prior deer crash, Duzan said. The incident started when westbound Brenden Turner, 26, of Hillsboro, tried to avoid the slow or stopped traffic and went left of center, the trooper said.

Turner’s vehicle then struck an eastbound vehicle operated by Janine Wallace, 59, of Wilmington. Duzan described the contact as headlight to headlight.

Turner’s vehicle continued on and struck the rear end of a westbound vehicle driven by Logan Monroe, 20, of Wilmington. After that, Turner’s vehicle struck an eastbound pickup truck driven by 47-year-old Cory Penneau of Montgomery County.

On Monday afternoon, Duzan said to the best of his knowledge there are no life-threatening injuries, though there are “some broken bones.”

The patrol cited Turner for traveling left of center.

A contributing factor, according to Duzan, is Turner was going too fast when he came over a hill crest and encountered the slowed or stopped traffic in his lane, and then tried to avoid a rear-end collision and went left of center, triggering the series of collisions.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.