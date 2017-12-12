Beer sales rake in more than $1M at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS (AP) — Beer sales at Ohio State University’s football stadium increased 16 percent from 2016, bringing in a total of $1.35 million in net revenue this season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ejections from Ohio Stadium in Columbus have decreased since the stadium started selling beer in 2016. Public safety records show 24 ejections this year, compared with 103 in 2015.

Alcohol arrests have increased from 14 in 2015 to 57 this season. Ohio State officials say the majority of the arrests are of people under age 21 attempting to buy alcohol.

The University of Toledo says it saw gross beer sales of nearly $118,800 this season, while Ohio University reports more than $66,000 in gross sales.

Ohio State wouldn’t provide gross sales figures, citing the contract with its food and beverage vendor.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com