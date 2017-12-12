Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1:

• Emili Cain, 19, of Wilmington, assault, O.V.I., sentenced to 210 days in jail (30 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 30, 2017 to Nov. 29, 2018, fined $1,575, assessed $250 court costs. Cain must take part in supervised probation and complete three-day residential driver intervention program. The court will suspend $700 of fine if Cain is compliant, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective Dec. 13, 2017. Cain must have no contact with the assault victim. Additional charges of domestic violence, trespassing, marijuana possession, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Morgan Burns, 36, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 4, 2017 to June 3, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Burns must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $300 of fine and grant driving privileges effectively Dec. 16, 2017. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Regina Dozier, 59, of Wilmington, animal cruelty, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Dozier must complete two years of non-reporting probation and may not own more than three pets. Three additional animal cruelty charges were dismissed.

• Nicolas Isbel, 21, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Isbel must have no contact with the victim and must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Matthew Fulton, 31, of Wilmington, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 90 days in jail (34 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Fulton must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. A theft charge was dismissed.

• James Harner, 32, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Harner must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Chadd Sollenberger, 24, of Jamestown, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 30, 2017 to Nov. 29, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Sollenberger must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driving intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine and grant driving privileges effective Dec. 13, 2017, and vacate ALS. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Jonah Reed, 19, of Wilmington, theft, registration violation, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $550, assessed $250 court costs. Reed must write a letter of apology to the victim and pay the rest. A registration violation was dismissed.

• Samantha Tackett, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Christopher Alexander, 31, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Tracey O’Conner, 38, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Kenneth Lowe, 54, of Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Rodney Doster, Jr., 25, of Dayton, hunting violation, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Doster must take part in non-reporting probation.

• Joey Ison, 38, of Latham, driving under suspension-financial, going 71 in a 55 mph speed zone, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $250 court costs. Ison must take part in non-reporting probation. Two driving under suspension charges was dismissed.

• Ashleigh Myers, 30, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Myers must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Mark Mider, 69, of Blanchester, illegal marijuana cultivation, fined $25. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• William Mays of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Mays must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Ann Addison, 21, of Martinsville, obstructing official business, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Addison must complete 20 hours of community service and two years of non-reporting probation.

• Matthew Addison, 23, of Martinsville, obstructing official business, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Addison must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and complete 20 hours of community service.

• Eric Day, 25, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• James Haywood, 68, of Wilmington, maintaining a disorderly place, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Christopher Brown, 24, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jordan Slone, 24, of New Vienna, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Kelly Baughn, 36, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct-intoxicated, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• David Marshall, 51, of Lebanon, driving under suspension/violation of license restriction, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Jessica Brown, 30, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-financial, seat belt violation, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension/violation of license restriction, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, a stop violation, an assured clear distance charge were dismissed.

• Patrick Shorten, 33, of Springfield, driving under suspension-financial, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Shorten must complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Cheri Faries, 32, of Canal Winchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 30, 2018 to Nov. 29, 2018, fined $375, assessed $125 court costs. Faries must take part in non-reporting probation for two years. If compliant, the court will suspend find and vacate ALS. A high beams violations was dismissed.

• Antoin Allen, 27, of Wilmington, O.V.I., driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 190 days in jail (178 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 19, 2017 to July 18, 2018, fined $1,175, assessed $227 court costs. Additional charges of an O.V.I., a no tail lights violation, and an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area were dismissed.

• Gabrielle Drake, 19, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Drake must pay restitution to the victim. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• David Harnish, 36, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Harnish must have no contact with the victim, pay restitution to them and must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• John Davis, 73, of West Chester, trafficking cigarettes without a license, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. An additional trafficking cigarettes charge was dismissed.

• Scott Davis, 48, of West Chester, trafficking cigarettes without a license, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. An additional trafficking cigarettes charge was dismissed.

• Samantha Brannon, 22, of Reesville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Brannon must complete two years of non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Anna Carrera, 36, of Xenia, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $55, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Antonio Porter, 44, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

