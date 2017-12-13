AM Rotary honors Geoff Ganz

WILMINGTON — Geoff Ganz, Past President of the Wilmington AM Rotary Club (2016-17), was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award during last week’s club meeting.

There are many ways for a Rotarian to be a recipient for this prestigious award. AM Rotary has made this presentation to every member who presided over the club as a way of acknowledging his/her efforts and contribution to the club.

Other ways for recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow are for individuals who have contributed more than $1,000 to the annual program fund, the Polio Plus fund or the Humanitarian Grants Program of the Rotary Foundation.

Additionally, individual Rotary Clubs may from time to time honor individuals as Paul Harris Fellows. These honorees are individuals who meet high professional and personal standards set forth by Paul Harris. Paul Harris recognition is not limited to Rotarians.

Multiple-time Paul Harris Fellows are recognized as they continue to contribute. Additionally, Paul Harris Fellows receive recognition points, which they may contribute toward the recognition of other members as Paul Harris Fellows.

From left are honoree Geoff Ganz and current AM Rotary President Chuck Watts. Courtesy photo