No injuries in Blan bus accident

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester school bus and another vehicle were in a minor accident Wednesday morning with no injuries reported.

Blanchester Superintendent Dean Lynch was on the scene. He said the bus was on State Route 28 transporting students to Putman Elementary School. A semi-truck was turning right onto State Route 28 from South Columbus Street and, as the bus driver backed up to give the truck space to turn, the bus struck a vehicle behind the bus.

Lynch said an email about the accident was sent out to the district at 8:44 a.m. to let people know there were no injuries.

Lynch gave praise to the students for their behavior during the incident.

“They didn’t get up or misbehave,” said Lynch. “Those kids acted like young adults.”

Lynch also indicated that the unidentified bus driver — who had no prior accidents — was shaken up about the accident.

“He’s a good driver. He was just giving courtesy to another driver. It was a simple oversight,” said Lynch.

The scene was eventually cleared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which confirmed the accident was a minor one, and the students were safely transported to school by bus.

