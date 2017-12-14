Book-signing set for Dec. 23 at Thorngren Studio Arts in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A book signing will take place at Thorngren Studio Arts, a new space for art in downtown Wilmington, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23.

In addition to the book signing, new works of art will be displayed in the main gallery by local owner/artists, Pearl Spurlock and Mary Beth Thorngren. Light refreshments will be served at the refurbished 20 N. South Street location.

Author John T. Thorngren, who is Mary Beth Thorngren’s father, will sell signed copies of his new book, “Salvation on Death Row: The Pamela Perillo Story”.

All author proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, Texas 75032. Patriot PAWS provides service dogs without cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities PTS symptoms.

“Molested at age 10, Pamela Perillo ended childhood and reeled through foster homes, juvenile detention and beginner drug use. By age 24, hopelessly into drugs, she was convicted of capital murder in Houston, Texas, and sentenced to death by lethal injection.

“She shared Death Row for many years with Karla Faye Tucker, Betty Beets and Frances Newman, the first three females executed in Texas since the Civil War. A compelling true story about the lives, crimes, court trials, and God’s salvation for all four women,” states a media release.

John Thorngren has worked from basements to boardrooms in such positions as a salesman for a chemical laboratory calling on sewage plants, an insurance agency secretary, liaison engineer stationed in Paris, France, retail store owner, computer programmer, machine shop owner, engineering consultant, retail inventory, fabrication design engineer, car wash soap manufacturer, electronic control manufacturer, chemical plant operator, oil field roustabout, financial consultant, and rental management.

He is a songwriter published in Southern Gospel and an author of several patents, technical articles and a nonfiction book on probability and statistics.

John and his wife of more than five decades live in Shady Shores, Texas, on Lake Lewisville, where their livestock freely roam the grounds. After his first heart attack at an early age and two subsequent ones followed by two open-heart surgeries, he believes that God has a purpose for every life.

John Thorngren’s publishers, KiCam Projects L.L.C., are from Ohio and they plan to be at the Wilmington event.

The release date for the book is Jan. 9, 2018.

