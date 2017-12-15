MHRS recruiting new board members

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties (MHRS), the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services, is seeking community volunteers from Clinton or Warren Counties to fill several appointments on its board of directors. Applicants must be residents of either Clinton or Warren counties.

Appointments are for four years. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 212 Cook Road, Lebanon.

MHRS is required by law to plan, fund, and monitor and evaluate a system of services for residents with mental and emotional disorders and/or substance addictions. MHRS’ mission is sharing hope and caring to achieve recovery from mental illness, alcoholism, and drug addiction.

For more information about MHRS and to obtain an application go to www.mhrsonline.org/about-us/board_of_directors-2/

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_MHRS-logo1.jpg