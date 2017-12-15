Ahresty blood donors recognized

WILMINGTON — The Ahresty blood donor team was recognized for its efforts in 2017.

During the last blood drive on Dec. 13, they were the recipients of two awards — the platinum level award for meeting 100 percent or greater blood drive efficiency and the Summer Sponsorship Program Award for hosting at least two blood drives between May and September.

“The Ahresty blood donor team is passionate about their blood drive events that they hold throughout the year at their facilities,” said Fadi Al-Ghawi of Ahresty, the team chairperson.

Ahresty hosts about 4-5 events a year. Members of the team always encourage others to donate for a good cause.

“Every pint of blood will save three lives,” said Al-Ghawi.

If you are interested in donating blood, please check the Community Blood Center of Dayton at 937-461-3450 or check their website www.givingblood.org.

From left are: front, Wayne Avedisian, a 33-unit donor; Sherry Barrett, 10; Tamika Mallow, four; Team Chairperson Fadi Al-Ghawi, 148; Marty Bickett, 22; and Brent West, three; back, John Patrick, 8; and Patrick Dowe, 57.