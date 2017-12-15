EC FFA collects Toys for Tots

The East Clinton FFA Chapter held its annual Toys for Tots drive during December. Toys for Tots collect toys and other gifts for those in need every Christmas season, and all the items collected are donated to young children. The FFA students placed donation barrels throughout the school, the chapter collected all the toys from the barrels before the students left for Christmas break, and the toys were donated to the Clinton County Marine Corps Recruiting Office. The FFA chapter thanks all the parents, members and friends of the FFA who purchased gifts for the drive.

Courtesy photo