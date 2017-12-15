Win-win for city, environment

The City of Wilmington Sanitation Department baled and sold 20 tons (37 bales) of old corrugated cardboard in 2017 through two rental dumpsters placed at local businesses as test plots, according to Superintendent Mike Crowe. The dumpsters produced about 750 to 900 pounds per week, with two voluntary drop-off dumpsters located at the Wilmington Sanitation Department and at the city hall parking lot. December prices were $117 per ton. The city set the test dumpsters in June 2017. According to project champion and resident Paul Hunter, such a program will help save the landfill, save finite resources, help the environment and bring in money to save curbside recycling.

