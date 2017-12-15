Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 2:38 a.m. on Dec. 3, a 48-year-old male reported items stolen from his vehicle while he was at Clinton Memorial Hospital. According to the report, the victim said he arrived at the hospital at 1 a.m. and when he came out to leave he noticed someone had been through his van. He advised that the car was locked except for the passenger door which is how he suspects they got in. The report lists a black and yellow DeWalt Mitre Saw, a pair of black and blue pew crimpers, $30 in change, and the victim’s wallet which included his driver’s license, debit card, and his social security card.

• At 5:29 a.m. on Dec. 3, a 50-year-old male reported items stolen from his apartment. According to the report, on Dec. 2 he picked up a friend, a 30-year-old female, from a trailer because she “had been beaten up by some guy.” He took her back to his apartment on West Locust Street and told her she could stay there. He advised he woke up at 3 a.m. on Dec. 3 to take his son to work. When he got back to the apartment, the suspect was gone and several things were missing. He stated she was the only one who had access to the apartment at the time. The report lists an Altec Bluetooth speaker, a 32-inch TCL TV, an LG Surround Sound system, LG Stylos cell phone, 15mg morphine, 800mg Gabapentin, a state I.D. card, and a social security card.

• At 9:26 a.m. on Dec. 3, a 24-year-old female reported Christmas decorations, valued at $20, were stolen from her fence at the 1-99 block of Jodie Lane. The victim advised she found a broken Nextbook tablet lying in the mulch, though she didn’t know if it was related or not. An officer responded and took possession of the tablet which they discovered to be reported stolen.

• At 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, emergency services responded to the 800 block of Xenia Avenue on an alleged drug overdose. According to the report, the 36-year-old male that allegedly OD’d had taken off on foot southbound from the apartments and into a wooded area. Authorities searched the area but couldn’t find him. It was found out that the subject had two active warrants with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

• At 7:26 p.m. on Dec. 3, a 20-year-old Sabina female who was a pizza delivery driver advised that a vehicle struck her, knocking her to the ground and she hit her head around Carol Court in Wilmington. The victim advised she was at the driver’s door of her vehicle when the vehicle hit her. She didn’t get a good look at the vehicle but suspected it to be a truck. When officers arrived on the scene she said she had a migraine but refused a squad. Police advised her if she felt worse she should go to the hospital. Police patrolled the area but couldn’t find any suspects.

• At 5:12 a.m. on Dec. 4, police responded to the 100 block of Doan Street where a 55-year-old female advised she felt that a 56-year-old Sabina woman was trying to hit her with her car. The victim advised she was outside picking up some cans near the street curb when the suspect drove by, allegedly went left of center and acted like she going to hit the victim. She then stopped the vehicle and “started running her mouth.”

• Police responded to the 100 block of Doan Street at 8:26 a.m. on Dec. 4 on the report of a domestic dispute. According to the report, a 55-year-old female resident told authorities her roommate, a 59-year-old male, choked and slapped her head because “she found needles in his arm …” Police spoke with the male subject who advised they were arguing over a male visiting the female subject and that “he’s not allowed to have any friends over then neither is (the female subject).” The report indicates he then departed to his mother’s for the day to cool down. No injuries were reportedly found on the female victim and she denied assistance.

• At 9:18 a.m. on Dec. 4, a 45-year-old female report her son’s “week 4” medication was stolen from their residence on the 400 block of Marlena Street. She advised the medication consisted of Mirtazapine, Doc-2-Lace, Melatonin, Trazodone, Guanfacine, and Methylphenidate. When asked for a possible suspect she named a male subject but didn’t know because many people were in and out of her house.

• At 12:27 p.m. on Dec. 4, a Toshiba laptop belonging to a business on West Locust Street was reported stolen. According to the report, the victim believed it was a 19-year-old West Portsmouth male. When an officer and the victim went to a pawn shop on Rombach Avenue an employee advised no one by the suspect’s name pawned a computer recently.

• Police responded to a possible breaking and entering at the 200 block of Langdon Avenue at 2:54 p.m. on Dec. 4. A 34-year-old male advised someone had kicked in his apartment door but nothing was missing.

• A shoplifting at the 1600 block of Rombach Avenue was reported at 4:43 p.m. on Dec. 4. A 38-year-old Clarksville male is listed as a suspect. The report didn’t list what was stolen.

• At 10:34 a.m. on Dec. 5, a theft was reported at the 500 block of John Chambers Drive was reported. The report didn’t list what items were missing. An investigation is ongoing.

• At 11:06 a.m. on Dec. 5, a 2012 Grand Caravan belonging to the college was reported stolen. The report lists that a 19-year-old male was arrested.

• Police responded to a shoplifting report at a business on South South Street at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. According to the report, an employee advised that 25-year-old male had stuffed socks down his pants. Police spoke with the suspect who advised he was the caller and didn’t put anything down his pants. He then “turned around and was fooling with his pants” and then had socks in his hands. Officers asked him to leave the store.

• A domestic assault at the 500 block of Howard Street was reported at 1:39 p.m. on Dec. 5. No suspects or victims were listed.

• Police responded to the high school at 8:14 p.m. on Dec. 5 on the report of a hit/skip. A 54-year-old male was listed as the vehicle owner.

• At 8:18 a.m. on Dec. 5, a Wilmington couple reported food was taken from their home at the 100 block of Doan Street. The report lists soda pop, ham and pepperoni as stolen. A 38-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 6, a 43-year-old Port William male was summoned to court for possession of marijuana paraphernalia after a brown glass bowl used to ingest marijuana was discovered in his vehicle.

• At 12:23 p.m. on Dec. 6, a 59-year-old female reported to police she was receiving unwanted phone messages. A 27-year-old Xenia male is listed as a suspect. An investigation is pending.

• Police responded to a used car lot on South South Street at 5:51 p.m. on Dec. 6 in reference to a theft. Two of the employees reported that $4,520 in cash was stolen from a desk drawer. The employees stated a group came in wanting to purchase a car. According to the report, the group consisting of a little boy between eight and ten-years-old, a baby, a male and a female. The family was described as being of middle eastern descent. The male showed one of the employees a Mexican ID and an international ID with Romania listed as the country. An employee was finishing a sale with a customer and put 45 $10 bills and a $20 bill in the top left drawer of her desk. The report indicates that the two employees and the female suspect were outside talking at one point and the male suspect and the two juveniles were inside by themselves. Eventually, the group left in an older model silver Dodge Caravan with Texas plates. Afterwards, the employees discovered the money was gone.

•At 5:57 p.m. on Dec. 6, an 18-year-old male reported that his iPad in a black leather case and a make-up case were stolen. The incident took place at the 200 block of South Walnut Street.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Jamie Ross, 55, of Wilmington, was charged with theft.

• Stanley Minzler, 37, of Cincinnati, was charged with failure to appear on a theft charge.

• Kody Howe, 20, of Sabina, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia possession and marijuana drug paraphernalia possession.

• Crystal Coburn, 18, of Abingdon, Virginia, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

