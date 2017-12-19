Suspects sought in Walmart armed robbery

HILLSBORO — Two cartons of cigarettes were the only items taken late Sunday evening in an apparent armed robbery at the Hillsboro Walmart, authorities said.

But two suspects remain at large, police officials said.

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy told The Times-Gazette that police are “pursuing some leads” on the robbery.

The robbery took place at roughly 10:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Goudy said witnesses told police that two males wearing ski masks entered Walmart around that time. One suspect allegedly brandished a handgun before the pair took two cartons of cigarettes. The cigarettes were reportedly taken from the bullpen area where tobacco products are sold.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Goudy.

No injuries were reported, according to the chief. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 937-393-3411.

