K of C donates to schools foundation

Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Bob Strobel, left, and Knight Bob Schaad, right, presented a $2,157 donation check to Wilmington Schools Foundation Executive Director Chastity Flanigan, center. The donated funds are for the Wilmington Schools Foundation’s help with this year’s Oktoberfest Wilmington. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_wsf.jpg Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Bob Strobel, left, and Knight Bob Schaad, right, presented a $2,157 donation check to Wilmington Schools Foundation Executive Director Chastity Flanigan, center. The donated funds are for the Wilmington Schools Foundation’s help with this year’s Oktoberfest Wilmington. Courtesy photo