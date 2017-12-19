Posted on by

K of C donates to schools foundation


Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Bob Strobel, left, and Knight Bob Schaad, right, presented a $2,157 donation check to Wilmington Schools Foundation Executive Director Chastity Flanigan, center. The donated funds are for the Wilmington Schools Foundation’s help with this year’s Oktoberfest Wilmington.


