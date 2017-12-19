Ohio lawmaker faces challenge for seat after recent arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A longtime Republican Ohio state representative who was found passed out in a McDonald’s parking lot earlier this year is facing a primary challenge.

Rep. Wes Retherford was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired after he was found passed out in an idling pickup truck parked in a drive-thru lane.

Retherford was later found guilty on the misdemeanor charge but refused to resign from office.

Butler County politician Greg Jolivette said Monday he will run against Retherford for the 51st Ohio House seat as a Republican.

Jolivette has previously served as a state representative, county commissioner and mayor of Hamilton.

In November, Hamilton resident Susan Vaughn announced she would seek Retherford’s seat as a Democrat.