Now is time for Santa hats

The Clinton County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Volunteers met recently for their monthly CASA Coffee, a monthly in-service training and peer networking opportunity. The volunteers donned Santa hats and posed for a photo in front of the beautiful Christmas tree under the rotunda of the Clinton County Courthouse. The volunteers standing from left are Diana Groves, Angela Mitchell-Koster, Kent Vandervort, Kim Vandervort, Kenna Edwards, Debra Moore, Lorry Swindler and Barbara Glass. Kneeling are Elizabeth Biggane and Kathy Vincent. Not pictured are volunteers Tonia Farley and Judy Johnston. If you’re interested in volunteering, please contact Kim Vandervort at 937-383-1137.

