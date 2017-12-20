BPD chief: Two teens facing charges for multiple incidents

BLANCHESTER — Two teens face multiple charges for several incidents in November and December, according to Blanchester police.

During the late evening hours of Tuesday, Nov. 7 police were called to the United Dairy Farmers store at 211 W. Main St. where a clerk reported the theft of two cartons of cigarettes, according to Blanchester Police Department Chief Scott Reinbolt. The clerk reported two teenage boys grabbed the cigarettes from the store counter and fled out the front door, he said.

An investigation was opened, witnesses interviewed and evidence gathered.

“The information developed identified the suspects as two 17-year-old boys, one an Orchard View Lane, Blanchester resident, and the other a North Street, Blanchester resident,” said Reinbolt. “The case was referred to the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for appropriate charges against the boys.”

He said that at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 the 17-year-old Orchard View Lane boy was found by police on the roof of the Blanchester Public Library.

At around 5:30 p.m. that same Sunday, “the 17-year-old North Street boy came to the police station and stood outside banging on the station windows shouting insults to a police officer who was inside speaking with a citizen,” said Reinbolt.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening (Dec. 17) “both the boys went to the Kroger store at 1001 E. Cherry St. where they used profanity, insulted customers and staff and knocked over several retail displays,” said Reinbolt. “They then fled the store, with the Orchard View Lane boy escaping. He was identified late Tuesday through investigative efforts by the police department. The North Street youth was detained at Kroger by customers in the parking lot on the night of the incident until police arrived.”

All of these incidents were referred to the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for appropriate charges against the boys, Reinbolt said.

Reinbolt said that on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney approved the filing of multiple charges against both boys. Reinbolt said the Orchard View Lane boy is charged with:

• Delinquency by reason of petty theft and receiving stolen property in the Nov. 7 incident at UDF;

• Delinquency by reason of criminal trespass in the Dec. 17 incident at the library;

• Delinquency by reason of criminal damaging, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the Dec. 17 incident at the Kroger store.

He said the North Street boy is charged with:

• Delinquency by reason of petty theft in the Nov. 7 incident at UDF;

• Delinquency by reason of disorderly conduct in the Dec. 17 incident at the police station;

• Delinquency by reason of criminal damaging, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the Dec. 17 incident at the Kroger store.

Both boys and their parents will answer the charges in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, Reinbolt said.

