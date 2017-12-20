Fire destroys Clarksville home

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at 4880 SR 350, Clarksville Tuesday morning, according to the fire district. The mobile home and contents were a total loss, as was a 24-foot motor home. The fire remains under investigation with no estimate of a dollar loss at this time. The mobile home was occupied by Jason McCoomis, his girlfriend and three children, authorities said. The CWJFD responded with eight firefighters, one engine, one tanker and a life squad.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at 4880 SR 350, Clarksville Tuesday morning, according to the fire district. The mobile home and contents were a total loss, as was a 24-foot motor home. The fire remains under investigation with no estimate of a dollar loss at this time. The mobile home was occupied by Jason McCoomis, his girlfriend and three children, authorities said. The CWJFD responded with eight firefighters, one engine, one tanker and a life squad. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_fire.jpg The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at 4880 SR 350, Clarksville Tuesday morning, according to the fire district. The mobile home and contents were a total loss, as was a 24-foot motor home. The fire remains under investigation with no estimate of a dollar loss at this time. The mobile home was occupied by Jason McCoomis, his girlfriend and three children, authorities said. The CWJFD responded with eight firefighters, one engine, one tanker and a life squad. Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District