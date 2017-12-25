Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Dec. 14. Critical: Employee washed hands at 3-compartment sink before starting work; 3-compartment sink is for washing dishes. Employee with beard/longer facial hair working in facility cooking with no beard net. the following items in the reach-in cooler were not properly dated: cole slaw, lettuce, pickles and peppers. There was unlabeled bottle of liquid above the grill and unlabeled bag of yellow-colored item downstairs wit the baking items.

No employee at this facility is Class II food safety certified. Light in the Boar’s head cooler is not working. In the basement refrigerator the shelf is broken.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 14.

• Wilmington Nursing & Rehab Center, 75 Hale St., Wilmington, Dec. 13. Prep table in kitchen area — the shelf on the bottom where pans are stored is rusted. Inside of microwave in kitchenette was dirty. In the dry storage area, surfaces of walls have drywall compound on them. Cove molding around the dry storage area is missing. Mop sink in the kitchen had been moved. Plumbing permit for this has been purchased but work has not been finished. Mop sink has no water spigots installed. Currently using mop sink in utility closet down the hall, All new plumbing needs to be done under permit and work needs to be completed so that the mop sink in kitchen is in good working order.

Critical: Inside of ice machine in main kitchen area had black mildew along inside of machine. Inside of ice machine in kitchenette area had some black mildew along inside edge.

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Dec. 14. Critical: Nacho cheese in fridge in back room was dated Nov. 24 and nacho cheese in prep cooler in fridge was dated Nov. 7. American cheese slices in kitchen dated Oct. 27. All TCS foods must be dated for use within seven days.

Bottom of freezer in kitchen is rusted and covered with ice. Coke cooler in back had nonworking lights.In the back room there is a hole in the wall close to ceiling where bricks are falling out. Ceiling in kitchen is dirty and has three exposed holes (over sink, over prep cooler and over pizza oven. Floor in hallway to soda syrup is coming apart.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 16.

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 13. Follow-up. Gnats still around front counter. Manager stated pipe/drain broken. Pipe was replaced and cleaning nightly.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 12. There was a nonworking light in the walk-in freezer. Outside cover was missing and light appeared to be hanging.

Critical: The outside of the slushie machine and the seals were dirty with black mildew/debris.

Note: Overall sanitation has improved. Keep up the good work. Thank you.

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 14. Critical: In the pancake maker, there was no ice pack on the batter mix. The following items in the refrigerator were not dated: sausage patties, omelets, eggs, sausage gravy and smoked sausage.

There were coffee pots, pitchers, lemonade, coffee maker, filters stored under hand sink.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 14.

• Donatos Pizza, 880 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 18. Cinnamon mixtures missing labels. Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Cover missing on ceiling light fixture (near walk-in cooler entry). Light bulb nonworking in ceiling fixture near salad prep cooler. Cove trim separating from wall near soda fountain machine. Dust accumulated on HVAC vent near mop sink area.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 18, Follow-up. Nine previous violations corrected. Treads entering walk-in freezer peeling. Heat treatment freezer is nonworking (out of order) — unable to see cycle logs or display on unit. FSO waiting on repair. Continue to keep up with facility cleaning. Thanks for cooperation.