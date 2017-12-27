Clinton County Municipal Court stays busy

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 11 and Dec. 15:

• Christopher Hoffer, 33, of Wilmington, two counts of receiving stolen property, trespassing, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 570 days in jail (502 days suspended), fined $2,250, assessed $500 court costs. Hoffer must take part in non-reporting probation, write a letter of apology to the victims and have no contact with them, pay $250 in restitution, and be in full compliance with Common Pleas supervision. An additional drug instrument possession charge and marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• Donald Davis, 39, of Wilmington, child endangerment, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail (184 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 12, 2017 to Aug. 12, 2018, fined $2,075, assessed $250 court costs. Davis must take part in supervised probation and get a professional assessment. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective immediately. A driving under suspension-financial charge along with an additional child endangerment charge, an additional O.V.I. charge and a driving under suspension-financial charge were dismissed.

• George Baker Jr., 47, of Greenfield, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (349 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. Baker must write a letter of apology to the victims and have no contact with them. Baker must complete 16 hours of community service, two years of non-reporting probation and have no similar offenses, and pay $397 in restitution to the victims.

• Trevor May, 31, of Blanchester, domestic violence, aggravated trespassing, sentenced to 210 days in jail (30 days suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $250 court costs. The aggravated trespassing charge was amended from a trespassing charge. May must write a letter of apology to the victim and take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250. A no-contact order was vacated/terminated.

• Luke Pummell, 21, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, theft, sentenced to 210 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $250 court costs. Pummell must take part in supervised probation, complete 16 hours of probation, pay $80 to one victim, and have no contact with the other. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Shane Donaldson, 19, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a vandalism charge.

• Amber Ward, 25, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Kyle Young, 30, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, resisting arrest, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,625, assessed $250 court costs. Young must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of trespassing, drug instrument possession, theft, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Christopher Hagler, 52, of Jeffersonville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 19, 2017 to Dec. 18, 2018, fined $1,075, and assessed $125 court costs. Hagler must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 and driving privileges will be granted effective Jan. 2, 2018. An O.V.I.-high test charge, a tag/sticker violation, and a no tail light violation were dismissed.

• Christopher Miller, 30, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail. Fines and costs were waived.

• Trevor Cantrell, 21, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Cantrell must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. An O.V.I charge and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Mary Miley, 53, of Washington Court House, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, reckless operation, sentenced to 33 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $250 court costs. The reckless operation charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Miley must take part in non-reporting probation for two years and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• Tyler Roeper, 19, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, and assessed $125 court costs. Roeper must take part in non-reporting probation and write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Courtney Schuler, 29, of Aurora, hit-skip, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Johns Jr., 30, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended). The fines and costs were waived. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Linwood Grace Jr., 21, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), assessed $250 court costs. Grace must complete eight hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the Wilmington Police Department. Additional charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Johnny Groves, 33, of Hillsboro, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Dakota Fultz, 20, of Williamsburg, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs.

• Taylor Price, 19, of Sabina, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, assessed $250 court costs.

• Sarah Reed, 33, of West Union, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, assessed $250 court costs. An “open container” charge was dismissed.

• Tucker Thornberry, 19, of Goshen, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, assessed $250 court costs.

• Leroy Wilson, 18, of Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Timothy Groves, 27, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $125, and assessed $125 court costs.

• Tucker Larsh, 23, of Cincinnati, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Eric Crowe, 28, of Maineville, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, and assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Tracy Hawk, 32, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $100, and assessed $125 court costs. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Melinda Cook, 37, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a telecommunication harassment charge.

• Stephen Reifenberger Jr., 41, of Cincinnati, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Megan Wolf, 20, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Cristian Shinkle, 34, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Donavon Brown, 18, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Tracy Groves, 36, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, no operator’s license, fined $125, and assessed $250 court costs.

• John Bell, 34, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

• Eldon Lamb, 29, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $125, and assessed $125 court costs.

